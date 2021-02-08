Report: Fla. woman suffered head injuries in Titanic Museum ice wall collapse

Five people suffered injuries in the collapse Monday. Three were taken to area hospitals.

A 44-year-old Florida woman who had to be airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center appeared to suffer the most serious injuries among five people hurt Monday night when an ice wall collapsed at the Titanic Museum attraction in Pigeon Forge.

An incident report identifies the woman as Barbara A. Szatan of Palm Harbor, Fla. She suffered head injuries and was airlifted by Lifestar to UT Medical Center.

Two men were taken to LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville. One had injuries to an arm, leg and head; the other had injuries to his arms and head, a report states.

Two other people suffered leg or knee injuries but were not transported to the hospital, the report states.

WBIR reached out to UT Medical Center on Friday to learn the condition of Szatan.

The ice wall display collapsed before 8 p.m. Monday at the Parkway attraction. It was on the museum's Promenade Deck, meant to show visitors the conditions the night the giant passenger ship hit an iceberg and sank in April 1912 on its maiden transatlantic voyage.

A video camera inside captured the moment the wall of ice collapsing on the five people, a report states. A Pigeon Forge Police Department detective was to get a copy of the video, a report states.

WBIR requested a copy of the video, but the collapse remains under investigation and the video wasn't available for release, according to Pigeon Forge Police Department Lt. Matthew Pendleton.

The attraction closed Monday night but reopened Tuesday to ticketholders.

Titanic owners Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn issued a statement Tuesday. They offered prayers to the victims.

"The iceberg wall does not currently exist, and the affected area has been blocked off, for the time being. We anticipate it will take at least four weeks for the iceberg to rebuild," the statement reads.