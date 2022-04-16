Rescue recovery crews plan to hand dig a collapsed trench in Spring City where two men are unaccounted for.

A rescue recovery operation is underway outside of Spring City, TN after a trench collapsed on a new home that was under construction. Two men are unaccounted for.

Police received a call at approximately 2 p.m. about a trench collapse on a new home that was under construction in the River Myst Community.

Police say construction crews had dug a trench in the interior of the garage 3 foot wide and 10-12 foot deep. They were trying to look at damage of the exterior wall of the inside when dirt under concrete gave in.

Two males are unaccounted for and are believed to be in the trench.

Police have confirmed there is a there is a rescue recovery operation underway at this time.

Cross field Cumberland Chattanooga and Knoxville specialty crews are assisting with the rescue.

Crews say it is going to be a hand dig and will go into the night.

Local 3 News has a crew on the scene to provide up to date information as the rescue recovery operation continues.