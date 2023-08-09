Roane Co. Health Dept. to temporarily relocate starting Aug. 14

The department will relocate to the former Michael Dunn Center off Gallaher Rd.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Roane County Health Department is temporarily moving locations, and the moving process is expected to start on Aug. 14.

Roane County leaders said the department would be at the Michael Dunn Center off Gallaher Rd. All services and staff members will relocate to the new location on Aug. 14.

While staff and services move, the Roane County Health Department will be closed. They also said services on Aug. 15 and Aug. 16 will be limited at the new location, but it should resume to a full schedule on Aug. 17.

Wade Creswell, the Roane County Executive, said on social media the current health department building was built in 1995 and since then, has had moisture problems. He said the state recommended the department relocate due to long-term issues with the building.

He also said the state granted more than $1.7 million, with a $500,000 county match to renovate the current building and eliminate structural issues. When the work is complete, he said the county will have a brand new health department at its current location in Rockwood.