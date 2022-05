Rural Metro said the fire happened around 1:43 p.m. on Sunday. The back screened-in porch suffered some fire damage.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro said everyone is safe after a house fire on Sunday.

Rural Metro said the fire happened around 1:43 p.m. at 5209 Malibu Drive. When crews arrived, the owner had knocked down the fire with garden hoses, but the back screened-in porch was still smoldering.

Crews finished putting out the fire and returned the home to the owner. No injuries were reported.