Saddle up! Baker Creek Bike Park now open

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Baker Creek Bike Park in South Knoxville is now open.

It's the first completed feature that's a part of the $10 million Urban Wilderness Gateway Park Project.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon attended the opening celebration Thursday, expressing excitement for the new park.

"I think we're becoming a mecca for outdoor recreation," Kincannon said. "That includes bikers, hikers, kayakers and boaters. It's good to draw in visitors and tourists, but also I see more and more Knoxville residents getting out there and enjoying these amenities."

The bike park offers two asphalt pump tracks, one for more advanced riders and one for beginners, and five jump and skill lines for visitors to practice their mountain biking skills."