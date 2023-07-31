Scott Co. Deputy placed on administrative leave for shooting in a 'dangerous' manner, TBI not requested to investigate

Legal analyst T. Scott Jones said it's "standard practice" for TBI to investigate shootings involving deputies so the investigation would be independent.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Scott County deputy was placed on administrative leave and investigated for firing his weapon in a "dangerous" manner, a letter in his personnel file shows. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was not asked to investigate, a spokesperson said.

The incident report said Martin Pittman, the deputy, was dispatched to retrieve a side-by-side. Pittman wrote he noticed the taillights and they were pulling away, when he arrived on June 2, the report said.

"[I] pulled my service pistol as side-by-side was turning right on the trail and fired one shot wide and behind the side-by-side," Pittman wrote in the incident report.

The letter in Pittman's file, signed by Captain Kevin Marlow, Chief Deputy Brett Bond and Sheriff Brian Keeton said Pittman "discharged his service weapon at a vehicle that was moving away from him and in a manner that created a dangerous situation for a fellow officer."

"The general standard in practice is for, when there is a deputy-involved shooting or an officer-involved shooting, to get another department so that you at least have the appearance of independence relative to the investigation," said T. Scott Jones, an attorney and legal analyst for 10News.

Local district attorneys general usually call TBI to investigate officer-involved shootings. Susan Niland, a spokesperson for TBI said the agency was not asked to investigate this incident.

"We investigate officer-involved shootings at the request of the respective District Attorney General," Niland said in an email.

In a text message, District Attorney General Jared Effler for Scott County said he could not comment "based on action my office may take in the future."