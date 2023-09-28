'His story is not complete' | Family continues search for elderly man missing for more than a year

On March 26, 2022, Daniel Dewey was reported missing and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than a year ago, an elderly veteran was reported missing. His family is still searching for him.

Daniel Dewey was reported missing on March 26, 2022. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for him. Dewey lived alone with his dog, Snoopy. He managed his diagnosis of "ménière disease," which caused a severe ringing in his ears, much like vertigo. He also suffered post-traumatic stress disorder from the Vietnam War, according to his family.

"Just talking about how Danny was missing. And I'm like, 'What do you mean, Dan's missing?' She said there's a Silver Alert that's been posted. He hasn't been seen in a couple of days," said Ray Lew, his nephew. "It's always on your mind. It never goes away. It's been difficult."

The family is continuing to search for Dewey. He lived in a subdivision off Brown Gap Road. Snoopy has since been rehomed with other family members. His family describes him as the kind of person who puts everyone else before himself.

"It wasn't so much about him. It was about, he wanted to know about you and where you were at in your life," said Lew.

Dewey and his sister, Maureen Dewey, bonded over their love of dogs and beach visits.

"Oh, my best friend ... He's a tender-hearted guy," said Maureen. "We both love dogs, and we had, the first dog was Sammy."

Now, she walks through the last known path Dewey took. A camera at a church near his home caught footage of him. His shoes were later found in the same area, in front of a tree.

"Still know nothing. We don't have any answers. No clues, no tips," said Stephanie Gamble.

His home now sits empty and untouched — left exactly as it was the day he disappeared. And his family is still waiting for an ending to Dewey's story.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said it has spent 510 man-hours searching for him, trying to track him on the ground while also using aviation and dive team tools.

"We need closure, you know? He's still out there somewhere. The family needs closure, the community needs closure, his friends need closure," said Lew.

His family is hosting a candlelight vigil at Black Oak Ridge Baptist church on Saturday, starting at 6:30 p.m. They encourage everyone to come out to it. They are pleading for closure and answers.