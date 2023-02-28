Hundreds of people gather for meeting on plan to install speed humps in Sequoyah Hills community

Last year, Knoxville leaders collected survey results from members of the community about speeding on some roads across the city.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders said they are planning to install new speed humps on some roads across the Sequoyah Hills community. Hundreds of people gathered at Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church on Tuesday for a meeting about those plans.

For some roads to get speed humps, an application must first be submitted and reviewed by a committee made up of staff members from the Office of Neighborhood Empowerment, Transportation Engineering, the Knoxville Police Department, the Knoxville Fire Department and Public Service.

Households on the affected roads must then sign a petition effectively approving the installation of speed humps, according to city leaders. More than 50% of households must approve of the plan.

They said after that process, a concept plan for the new speed humps was approved by KPD and KFD on Oct. 17, 2022. The plan calls for speed humps on Scenic Dr., Southgate Rd. Arrowhead Trail, Blows Ferry Rd., Noelton Dr. and Alta Vista Way.

Around 56% of households on Scenic Dr. approved of the plan, as well as 57% on Southgate Rd., 59% on Arrowhead Trail, 75% on Blows Ferry Rd., 57% on Noelton Dr., and around 75% on Alta Vista Way.

City leaders also differentiated speed humps and speed bumps, saying speed bumps are short, tall and abrupt. They said drivers usually need to slow down to a complete stop before driving over one.