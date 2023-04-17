PFPD: Over 1,000 calls for service, 47 arrests during Spring Rod Run 2023

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office and the Blount County Sheriff's Office helped the Pigeon Forge Police Dept. throughout the event.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn — Over 40 people were arrested during Spring Rod Run 2023, according to the Pigeon Forge Police Department.

The large car event took place from April 13 through April 15.

Throughout the three-day event, there were: 1,097 calls for service, 315 citations, 47 arrests, 21 incident reports and 22 accidents. This data shows about a 20% increase from the 2022 Spring Rod Run event, according to PFPD Chief Richard Catlett.

"We had a lot of unruly behavior here that pretty much came from one group," Catlett said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office and the Blount County Sheriff's Office helped PFPD throughout the car show.