TBI: Silver Alert issued for missing Johnson City man

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Johnson City man.
Larry Furches, a 76-year-old, has a known medical condition that impairs his ability to return home safety without assistance.
Furches may be traveling in a white Hyundai Tucson with the Tennessee registration number 4DP0042.
Furches is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 265 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Larry Furches, contact the Johnson City Police at 423-434-6158 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.