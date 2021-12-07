TBI: Silver Alert issued for missing Johnson City man

Larry Furches has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance, according to the TBI.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Johnson City man.

Larry Furches, a 76-year-old, has a known medical condition that impairs his ability to return home safety without assistance.

Furches may be traveling in a white Hyundai Tucson with the Tennessee registration number 4DP0042.

Furches is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 265 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.