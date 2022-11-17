TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Johnson City man

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old Johnson City man.
Ernest Cooper is 70 years old, 5'9'', with white hair and green eyes, according to a tweet from TBI.
He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home without assistance, according to the TBI.
Cooper may be driving a 2016 silver Subura Outback with a TN tag Y30 52A.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Johnson City Police Department at 423-434-6166 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.