TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Johnson City man

Ernest Cooper may be traveling in a 2016 silver Subaru Outback with a TN tag, according to TBI.
Credit: TBI

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old Johnson City man.

Ernest Cooper is 70 years old, 5'9'', with white hair and green eyes, according to a tweet from TBI. 

He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home without assistance, according to the TBI.

Cooper may be driving a 2016 silver Subura Outback with a TN tag Y30 52A. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Johnson City Police Department at 423-434-6166 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

