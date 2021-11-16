Soaky Mountain working to "update and expand" alcohol policy after suspending alcohol sales

The waterpark previously agreed to suspend its TABC license until May 13, 2022.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials with Soaky Mountain Water Park said that it is continuing to "expand and update" its alcohol policy after it agreed to suspend all liquor and beer sales until May 13, 2022.

The previously agreed to suspend its license with the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission after several alcohol-related incidents. In one of those incidents, a woman fatally shot someone after opening fire at a vehicle and shooting at people trying to stop her in the waterpark's parking lot.

The general manager of Soaky Mountain said that the team is working to make sure the 2022 season is safe for everyone.

"Soaky Mountain Water Park's worked very closely with TABC and the Sevier County Beer Board to make sure that we've added more supervision to alcohol consumption inside the park so that we can make sure that when people do consume alcohol in the park and we serve it that we're doing it responsibly," said Dave Andrews, the general manager.