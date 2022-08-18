Daughter of fallen Loudon County sergeant raising money for injured Anderson County reserve deputies

On August 1, Nicole and Lucas Shoffner were hit while fixing a dirt bike on the side of the road. Lucas is currently in a coma at the UT Medical Center's Trauma ICU.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Loudon High School student Chloe Jenkins is raising money for two Anderson County reserve deputies who were recently hit by a truck.

Jenkins lost her dad, Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins, after a semi-truck hit and killed him while he was removing a ladder that fell out of a vehicle on I-75 in February.

Jenkins is selling t-shirts at the Loudon High School and Soddy Daisy High School football game taking place this Friday. The proceeds, and any money donated, will be used to help the Shoffners.

The game begins at Loudon County High School at 7:30 p.m. One table will be set up at each entrance gate and cash will be accepted. The tables will be up from 6:30 p.m. until half-time.

"A huge thank you to Chloe for her compassion and work to help this family in need," the Loudon County Sheriff's Office said about Chloe's fundraiser in a Facebook post.

If you would like to buy a t-shirt but can not attend Friday's game, you can purchase one here.