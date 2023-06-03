TN lawmakers propose allocating $20 million in state funds for South Knoxville pedestrian bridge

The proposal was part of a presentation on the state's budget, and showed a plan to spending $20 million for the bridge from the state's general fund.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers are proposing using $20 million from the state's general fund to help pay for a pedestrian bridge connecting South Knoxville to the University of Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration released a budget amendment presentation on April 4, which showed how the 2024 fiscal year budget could be different compared to the previous one. It showed more money spent by the state and less money received from the federal government.

It also said state lawmakers planned to spend more money in specific areas. Those areas are listed below.

In the presentation showing some of their planned transportation infrastructure spending, the department proposed using $20 million on a grant for the South Knoxville bridge.

“We are excited about the inclusion of initial pedestrian bridge funding in Governor Lee's recent amendment,” said Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon. “This important City infrastructure project was identified by the community as part of the South Waterfront Vision Plan adopted in 2006 and will provide a safe and accessible bridge across the Tennessee River for walking and biking. A project of this magnitude is beyond the resources of the City and we will continue to work with the State/TDOT and Federal government on additional funding."

The city previously said it was planning to ask for $25 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help pay for the bridge. Both UT and Knoxville leaders said they were planning to spend up to around $6 million on the bridge.

"It's a long-dreamed-of project by the University of Tennessee and the city of Knoxville. This $70 million project will be a collaboration between the state, the city, the university and the federal government to build a bridge across the Tennessee River that will activate an entire neighborhood, and provide needed access to the UT campus," said Commissioner Jim Bryson.

The bridge is expected to cost around $70 million and would connect a portion of South Knoxville to the UT campus. City leaders said it would connect underserved communities to markets, grocery stores, churches, parks, greenways and additional transportation choices.

Developers are also starting to buy land in the area, with one from Alabama purchasing the old Ready Mix USA site along the south waterfront for multi-family housing.