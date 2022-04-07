Community gathers to learn about next steps in project to improve pedestrian safety along Northshore Drive

Officials said there are four phases to the project, including work on the Concord Park Greenway and the boardwalks under bridges in the area.

Community members and leaders gathered at the Montgomery Cove Clubhouse on Thursday to talk about planned projects meant to keep pedestrians safe.

The projects focus on the area around Northshore Drive, in South Knoxville. It's called the Northshore Dr. Pedestrian Safety Project and is being done in four phases, according to officials.

The first phase focused on improvements to the Callaway Ridge Trailhead and the second phase focused on work on Concord Park. Both of those phases have been completed, according to County Commissioner Larsen Jay.

The third phase of the project included plans to build a new boardwalk under bridges on Northshore Drive, so pedestrians can cross safely. The final phase of the project will focus on improvements to the greenway from Cove Park to the Choto Roundabout.