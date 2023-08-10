Home 'complete loss' after bathroom wall heater starts fire in South Knoxville

There were no occupants in the house at the time of the fire.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A dog was found dead after a house was caught on fire Sunday afternoon, according to Knoxville Fire.

At around 12:36 p.m., the Knox County Emergency Communications District received a call for smoke coming from a house near McClung Ave. KFD was then updated there was a house with smoke coming from it on Beech Street.

They arrived on the scene and found heavy smoke coming from the attic on 1849 Beech Street.

Crews attempted a fast attack on the fire but could not enter the house quickly due to the home's condition, KFD said. Once the fire reached the attic, KFD was able to get inside the house and put out the fire.