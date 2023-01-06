Tennessee announces around $125.9 million in grants to improve water systems

The 24 grants use funds from the state's American Rescue Plan fund and will be used to improve drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced Friday they would be giving out 24 grants totaling around $125.9 million to fund projects meant to improve drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure projects.

The grants are funded by the state's American Rescue Plan fund and include two collaborative grants and 22 non-collaborative grants. In total, the state received around $3.725 billion from the federal ARP legislation, according to a release sent Friday.

Tennessee's Financial Stimulus Accountability Group decided $1.35 billion of those funds would be given to TDEC to support water projects in communities across the state. Friday's round of grants follows 18 previous grants totaling around $72.5 million.

The City of Gatlinburg will receive around $403,000 to improve its water treatment and distribution system, as well as its wastewater collection system. The City of Harriman will also receive around $3.2 million to develop an asset management plan, eliminate excessive water loss, upgrade failing equipment and replace lines that could possibly contain lead and asbestos.

Morgan County will also get around $5 million to improve wastewater and drinking water systems across four utility systems and complete three asset management plans. Kingsport will also get almost $7 million to address issues with its gaining drinking water treatment plant, wastewater treatment plant and excessive infiltration and inflow.