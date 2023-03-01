East TN insurance companies see rise in property claims from arctic freeze

"I won't be able to do anything until we hear something from the insurance company and figure out how it's going to go," said a leader of a church that was damaged.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Businesses, charities and homeowners are at a standstill. They are waiting to learn about the costs of repairing damage from a blast of arctic air that froze pipes and caused damage at many places across East Tennessee.

The frigid temperatures damaged property across the community and now, insurance companies say they're seeing a high number of claims.

Ben Johnson, the owner and president of Bob Johnson Insurance, Inc., said Knoxville is not used to such cold low temperatures and they led to major damage to properties.

"The excessive number of claims is very high," he said.

He said his insurance company is handling an excessive number of claims, higher than in past winters. Right now, people are seeing the aftermath that extreme weather can have.

At Thrive Lonsdale, a ministry centered on at-risk youth, people are working hard to clean up after pipes burst and flooded their entire floor.

"The carpet got wet and that's not a good thing," said Clayton Wood, the Executive Director of Thrive.

They are working around the clock to welcome kids before classes are in back session.

"So we're just kind of step by step. Once we get the flooring fixed, then we'll bring in volunteers and depending on that, we'll be able to do the ceilings, the lighting, some of the electrical issues," Wood said.

Johnson said this is something that's not just affecting East Tennessee. It's affecting the majority of the country that was impacted by the freeze. Like Thrive, churches are also working on repairs.

The head deacon of College Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church said the church experienced damage on Christmas Day. He added that along with insurance companies, contractors are also in demand.

"He said they've done water restoration over 200 homes, that they brought crews in from Florida and Kentucky to help because they were just so short-staffed," said Scott Schaffer.

He said he will do what he can to keep his church doors open.