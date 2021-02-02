Taking flight: Blount County library releasing butterflies it's been raising

Library officials said they hope the process engages children and the community.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Learning is taking flight in Blount County.

The Blount County Public Library is in the process of releasing monarch butterflies it has been raising.

Library officials hope the project will engage children and the community.

The goal is to teach people more about the butterflies in a hands-on way.

So far it's bringing people of all ages together.

"We knew the kids would be super into it...right...we knew they would love it. We didn't expect the community to adopt these guys like they have...so that's been really great to see. It feels like a community project," said librarian Jennifer Spirko.