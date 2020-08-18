UT Gardens sees rise in both butterfly and human guests

Two things are stopping by the UT Gardens more than usual: butterflies and visitors.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Visitors of several species are paying a visit to UT Gardens, officials said. It has been three months since officials built the Monarch Waystation, and it has helped bring both migrating butterflies and human visitors to the gardens.

The waystation is a garden that was specifically designed to attract migrating butterflies. It's also attracted more bees and insects, officials said. It's over 5,000 square feet large and includes over 80 species of plants known for bringing out pollinators.

Officials with UT Gardens have also seen more people show up to take in the views at the gardens.

"We're finding that they're here for relaxation for rejuvenation, and for just respite," James Newbuen said, the Interim Director of UT Gardens. "So they're coming here just to get away from some of the stresses that we're all experiencing right now."