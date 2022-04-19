TBI investigating death of Knox County inmate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said special agents are investigating the circumstances behind the death of a Knox County inmate.
On April 9, the TBI said Daniel Dickson, 36, was found unresponsive in his cell at a Knox County detention facility. The TBI said officers and medical staff tried to render aid until paramedics arrived.
Dickson was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The TBI said his body has been sent for an autopsy. The investigation remains active.
According to court records, Dickson was scheduled to appear in court on June 24 for a drug charge alongside dozens of other co-defendants charged in a months-long multi-state investigation into a drug trafficking organization. The TBI said a grand jury had indicted 39 people accused of conspiring to bring hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs into Knox and surrounding counties.