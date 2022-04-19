TBI investigating death of Knox County inmate

On April 9, the TBI said corrections officers found Daniel Dickson, 36, unresponsive in his cell at a Knox County detention facility.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said special agents are investigating the circumstances behind the death of a Knox County inmate.

On April 9, the TBI said Daniel Dickson, 36, was found unresponsive in his cell at a Knox County detention facility. The TBI said officers and medical staff tried to render aid until paramedics arrived.

Dickson was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The TBI said his body has been sent for an autopsy. The investigation remains active.