TBI issues SILVER Alert for missing 76-year-old man last in Cleveland, TN

Officials said that Oscar Pizano, 76, is around 5'6" tall and weighs around 230 pounds.

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a SILVER Alert for Oscar Pizano, 76, on Tuesday. They said he was last seen in Cleveland, Tennessee.

They said that Pizano is around 5'6" tall and weighs around 230 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair, according to officials.

They also said Pizano could be traveling in a black Pontiac Wave with a Tennessee license plate — OZ84H2.

The TBI said that he has a medical condition that could cause him to need assistance.

Anyone who has seen Pizano or has information about his location should call the Cleveland Police Department at (423) 782-7311 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.