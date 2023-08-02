Tennessee Departments launch a back-to-school campaign to prevent under-age alcohol consumption

Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services campaign features information about the risks of underage drinking.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services will launch their back to school campaign this August.

The campaign will inform the youth and their parents about alcohol use disorders, risks of underage alcohol consumption and the data on pre and post-pandemic alcohol consumption increases.

Results from the department’s biennial TN Together Student Survey reveal how Tennessee youth (8th, 10th, and 12th graders) regard alcohol consumption:

30% of students reported ever drinking alcohol. That’s tied with vaping nicotine the substance ever used by most Tennessee youth.

Six in ten students said it was very easy or fairly easy to obtain alcohol.

The average age of first alcohol consumption was 13 years and a half years

“We are excited to work with Commissioner Williams to address the dangers of underage drinking in Tennessee. Having a strategic partnership with other state agencies greatly amplifies our efforts to eliminate the harmful impact of alcohol abuse,” said TABC Executive Director Russell Thomas.

Parents can take small steps to prevent underage drinking like securing alcohol in the home, increasing their awareness of risk factors for teen alcohol use and being a positive role model around alcohol consumption.