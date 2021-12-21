Young Knoxville man on a mission to help families in need this Christmas

Terry's Giveback Organization has pledged to help two families this holiday season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dominiquie Terry has handed out groceries, clothes, blankets and hygiene items to hundreds of people throughout Knoxville.

"The smiles that I see when we go, the 'thank yous', how gentle they are and protective with my little brothers and my little sister. It just keeps me going," Terry said. "I like to see the smiles on their faces."

Terry started the nonprofit organization Terry's Giveback Organization in 2019 when he was a 16-year-old high school student. He wanted to start a giveback program to help people experiencing homelessness.

Terry's Giveback Organization is still running strong. This week, the organization is collecting items for the homeless and two families in need of last-minute Christmas gifts.

One family needing help this Christmas has already been selected by the organization but they are looking for a second family to help.

Collection boxes are set up at five locations throughout the city. Toys, clothes and any other items that can be gifted are needed.

The drop-off locations are:

Greater Mount Moriah Church in Knoxville

Marks Chapel FBH Church in Harriman

Salt & Pepper Boutique in Knoxville

Baba's Place in Knoxville

Positively Beautiful Boutique & Gifts in Powell

The boxes will be at the listed locations until Thursday and donations will be handed out on Christmas eve.