10About Town: An auto show, Darwin Day and a seed swap

Here are some events happening in Knoxville this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

WayneStock XI starts on Thursday! This music festival brings many genres of music together and was created to uplift a former music journalist in Knoxville. This festival is on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Relix Variety Theatre. The show begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 6 p.m. on Saturday. It is $5 at the door per night.

The Knoxville Auto Show is happening this weekend at the Knoxville Convention Center. This show features dozens of manufacturers and auto dealers displaying brand-new makes and models under one roof. The show takes place on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets here.

Saturday

The Blount Mansion is hosting an early spring seed swap on Saturday at 10 a.m. Bring your open-pollinated or heirloom seeds and trade and swap them with local gardeners. This event is open to the public.

Bear Den Books is hosting a meet and greet book signing with former Lady Vol, actress and author Nikki Estridge. Estridge's children's book "Hoo's Driving the Bus?" debuted at number one on Amazon's New Releases in its first week. The meet and greet will take place from 10 a.m. to noon.

Sunday