10About Town: Black History Month

Here are some events happening throughout February that focus on and celebrate Black history!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — February is Black History Month!

Here are some events happening throughout the month that celebrate Black history.

Pellissippi State Community College is hosting many events at all of its campuses in celebration of Black History Month. You can find a full list of events at PSCC here.

The 18th Annual Black Issues Conference is taking place at the University of Tennessee on Feb. 4. This conference, coordinated by Multicultural Student Life and the UT Chapter of NAACP, brings together students, faculty, staff and community members to discuss different issues affecting the Black community. This conference runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UT Student Union.

On Feb. 16, the Black Musicians Alliance will host Black and Boujee at the Natalie Haslam Music Center at UT. This event is a celebration of music and other mediums of art by Black artists.

There are many other Black History Month events happening at UT. You can find a full list here.

The East Tennesee History Center is hosting two free events this month that focus on Black history.

The first event is a program on Feb. 15 that will dive into the history of the African American moviegoing experience in Knoxville. Robert J. Booker, alongside Jack Neely, will discuss the city's segregated Black theaters from the early 1900s to the 1960s. This event takes place from noon to 1 p.m.

The second event is a genealogy workshop on Feb. 25 that focuses on understanding and tracing African American history. This program will explore strategies for tracing African American lineage and identifying accurate sources, such as the 1870 U.S. Census, deeds, probate files and Freedman’s records. This event begins at 1 p.m.