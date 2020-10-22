THP seeks public's help in learning more about hit-and-run Sevier County crash that killed pedestrian

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in getting information about a hit-and-run crash this month that killed a pedestrian.
The incident occurred the night of Oct. 11 near 2300 Newport Highway between New Center Road and Luther Clinton Way, according to the THP.
Troopers were dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. that night.
If you have any information that will help investigators, THP asks that you contact their Knoxville District Regional Dispatch Center at 865-544-3380, option 2, attention Trooper Keith Ogle. You also can call THP Criminal Investigations Division 423-587-7081, attention Trooper Michael Hall.