THP seeks public's help in learning more about hit-and-run Sevier County crash that killed pedestrian

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in getting information about a hit-and-run crash this month that killed a pedestrian.

The incident occurred the night of Oct. 11 near 2300 Newport Highway between New Center Road and Luther Clinton Way, according to the THP.

Troopers were dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. that night.