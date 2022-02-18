x
TVA plans power outage in Madisonville for February 20th

The planned power outage could impact some Fort Loudon Electric Cooperative members living in the Madisonville area.
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — The TVA plans for a power outage in Madisonville on February 20 that could affect some members of the Fort Loudon Electric Cooperative.

The power outage would begin on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. and last until 4:30 a.m. 

During the outage, the TVA would be performing upgrades to the 161 KV line feeding FLEC’s Madisonville substation.

While FLEC hopes to keep the power on for most members, some members will likely experience a power outage during the four hour time period. How long the outage lasts could also be impacted by weather conditions.

Members can visit the Fort Loudon Electric Cooperative's Facebook page or their website for a more detailed outage listing.

