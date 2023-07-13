TWRA: Four children injured, three seriously, after boat hits them while riding on inner tube

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. near Wind River Marina.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said four children were injured Wednesday afternoon after a boating crash.

They said the children were riding an inner tube being pulled behind a boat before they were hit by another boat. They said three of the children were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries.

The TWRA said it happened near Wind River Marina in Tellico Lake.