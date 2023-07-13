TWRA: Four children injured, three seriously, after boat hits them while riding on inner tube

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said four children were injured Wednesday afternoon after a boating crash.
They said the children were riding an inner tube being pulled behind a boat before they were hit by another boat. They said three of the children were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries.
The TWRA said it happened near Wind River Marina in Tellico Lake.
They said the incident is being investigated by the TWRA. Additional information about this story, such as the identity of anyone involved or circumstances surrounding the crash, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.