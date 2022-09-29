A university on the rise: UT sees record growth in first-year applications

UT acknowledges that the success of Tennessee Athletics has increased visibility and the reach of the university.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee, Knoxville is seeing record growth in in-state, out-of-state and international first-year student applications, according to the university.

The college has received applications across Tennessee, the country and the globe. As of Oct. 31, over 32,000 first-year applications have been submitted to UT— a 46.6% growth compared to this time last year.

Since 2017, first-year applications have grown by over 167%, according to UT.

UT acknowledges that the success of Tennessee Athletics has increased visibility and the reach of the university. However, UT said that it also relies on a comprehensive recruitment plan and a strong partnership with alumni who share their experiences at the school.