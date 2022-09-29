A university on the rise: UT sees record growth in first-year applications

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee, Knoxville is seeing record growth in in-state, out-of-state and international first-year student applications, according to the university.
The college has received applications across Tennessee, the country and the globe. As of Oct. 31, over 32,000 first-year applications have been submitted to UT— a 46.6% growth compared to this time last year.
Since 2017, first-year applications have grown by over 167%, according to UT.
UT acknowledges that the success of Tennessee Athletics has increased visibility and the reach of the university. However, UT said that it also relies on a comprehensive recruitment plan and a strong partnership with alumni who share their experiences at the school.
“As Tennessee’s flagship and land grant institution, serving students from across our state is the most important thing we do," Associate Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Fabrizio D'Aloisio said. "As part of our statewide impact, this fall we enrolled our first-ever cohort of Distinguished Tennessean Scholars, including one outstanding student from all 95 counties who received a full tuition and fee scholarship. We hope this program inspires more students from across Tennessee to apply and envision UT as their college home.”