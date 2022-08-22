Two residence halls, academic buildings, and a new theatre planned to be built at UT

UT leaders are planning to build large addition to the College of Veterinary Medicine for a "Teaching and Learning Center," along with many other campus projects.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee will stay busy for a while as several construction projects continue this year.

One of the most popular upgrades are some planned improvements to Neyland Stadium, meant to enhance seating and create the infrastructure for a club area in the future. There are also renovations on a video board towards the south end zone, with a new video board on the opposite side. There are several additional renovations planned for the stadium through fall 2026.

Although the stadium may be one of the most popular projects on campus, several other projects are underway to improve academic buildings and create more housing for students. For example, crews are building a 19,000-square-foot addition at the College of Veterinary Medicine.

It will be used to build a new Teaching and Learning Center, giving veterinary medicine students a simulation and teaching laboratory space. There will also be a new entrance to the Veterinary Medicine Library. It is expected to finish in the fall and will replace a surface parking lot.

The second phase of the Joe Johnson-John Ward Pedestrian Mall is also expected to be finished in the fall. It removes some parking in the center of campus and replaces it with an "active pedestrian zone" with new bike lanes and new seating options. It was formerly Andy Holt Avenue.

A venue for UT Creamery, an ice cream parlor on campus, is also being built. It is expected to be open in fall 2022 in the former Visitors Center on Neyland Drive. It will be run by students, helping them learn modern ice cream production methods as well as manufacturing, logistics, retail business, marketing and sales.

In spring 2023, a new park is expected to open on campus called Stormwater Park. While it will include water features and recreation areas, it will also have a new stormwater management system that will redirect stormwater into water retention features, allowing it to be absorbed into the ground instead of flowing into storm drains. It will be located where the old Morrill Hall Dorm once was.

The West Volunteer Boulevard Streetscape project is expected to be completed in fall 2023 as well. It removes on-street parking and builds new landscaping, lighting and plaza areas — replacing old stormwater infrastructure.

Design Phase

Several projects are also in their design phases, such as a 157,000-square-foot Energy and Environmental Science Research Building in the UT Institute of Agriculture. The building is expected to include a green roof space for events and research, holding stormwater. It is expected to be completed in spring 2024.

A new theatre is also in the works and expected to be open in fall 2024. The Jenny Boyd Carousel Theatre is expected to be 17,000 square feet large and will replace the Carousel Theatre. It is meant to have experimental and flexible theatre space with back-of-house support spaces.

The Croley Nursing Building is expected to open in fall 2025 and will be 117,000 square feet large. There will be new classrooms, simulation labs, research labs, offices and another green roof. There will also be a healing garden and the building will replace the existing College of Nursing building.

Planning Phase

The university is expected to start designing renovations for Lindsey Nelson Stadium, where the baseball team plays. They said the project will include new seating and club spaces, as well as new spaces for the team and infrastructure improvements.

They will also soon start designing two new residence halls that will provide a total of 1,300 new beds. They are also expected to include classroom spaces and will be built on current parking areas.