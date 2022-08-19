7 Floors of Flushing: 'Big Orange Flush' puts Neyland Stadium's toilets to the test

Every year, UT Facilities Services tests the toilets of Neyland Stadium to make sure the system can handle seven floors of flushing on gameday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's almost football time in Tennessee! As the Vols get ready for their first game on September 1, UT is making sure every part of Neyland Stadium can handle the return of 100,000 fans on game day -- including the toilets.

On Friday, the University of Tennessee's Facilities Services department performed its yearly "Big Orange Flush," which as the name suggests involves a lot of toilet flushing.

The last thing anyone wants is tons of backed-up toilets overflowing at halftime, so UTFS sends maintenance crews to the different bathrooms in the stadium to have them simultaneously flush the toilets to simulate a game-day flow and to make sure everything is working right.

That's seven floors of flushing -- from the mezzanine to the skyboxes!

Posted by UT Facilities Services on Friday, August 19, 2022