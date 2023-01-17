UT Medical Center opens new Orthopaedic Institute facility to help treat more people

The new facility is meant to make more space in the medical center's main facility, and centralizes orthopedic care.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center said Tuesday they opened a new Orthopedic Institute, located in UT Research Park at Cherokee Farm.

The new facility is three stories tall and 91,000 square feet large. It includes an orthopedic urgent care center, as well as outpatient services for ongoing care. It also has equipment for imaging services and physical therapy services.

It also provides osteoporosis care so people can get treatment for osteoporotic bone disease. It can also help people who were diagnosed with bone cancer, or a benign bone tumor, according to UT Medical Center's website.

The new facility can help people recover from ACL injuries, joint replacement treatments, knee pain, orthopedic trauma, hip pain and other kinds of bone or muscle injuries. There will also be a surgery center for patients who need it, they said in a release.

UT Medical Center Orthopaedic Institute Tour

The new institute is also expected to be an integral part of the education process for future doctors, the UT Medical Center said.

"Their clinic being located at this building provides us a better option that's more convenient for our patients, and at the same time takes volume off the main campus of the hospital that we can use for patients that actually need to be in an in-patient setting," said Joe Landsman, the president and CEO of the medical center.

The new facility was created in partnership with OrthoTennessee and University Orthopedic Surgeons, according to a release from UT Medical Center.