KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee's new chancellor for the Knoxville campus will earn at least $600,000 a year, according to a signed offer letter.

UTK announced last week that Donde Plowman, the executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, pending final approval of the Board of Trustees.

Plowman's first day on the job is set for July 1. She'll make $50,000 a month plus get a housing allowance of $1.666.67 a month, less taxes. She was also offered $35,000 for moving expenses.

After her first year, she will be eligible for an annual performance incentive compensation plan with the opportunity to earn extra money for achieving certain goals that will be set by the Board of Trustees.

She will also be eligible for the normal full-time employee benefits including health insurance, paid time off and retirement, plus tuition waivers and discounts.

The letter was signed by interim UT President Randy Boyd.

Plowman served previously on the UT Knoxville faculty and led the management department in the Haslam College of Business.

“I could not be more thrilled to return to this great university, which is so important to the vitality of the state of Tennessee,” Plowman said in a press release. “To lead this campus, and help the students, faculty and staff realize their dreams for UT Knoxville, is the greatest honor of my life and I can’t wait to get started.”

Each UT campus has its own chancellor that reports to the system president. They are in charge of the administration and management of their individual campus.

Plowman replaces Beverly Davenport, who was demoted last year and ultimately decided to leave the university. She was the first woman to serve as chancellor at UTK.