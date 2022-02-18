THP investigating after vehicle hit ambulance crew and driver on US-25E in Tazewell

The Tazewell Police Department said an ambulance crew were giving aid to the driver after the crash when another vehicle traveling northbound hit them.

TAZEWELL, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating after police said a vehicle hit and ambulance crew and another person on U.S. Highway 25E during a crash response.

The Tazewell Police Department reported to a crash involving an ambulance Thursday night at U.S. Highway 25E and Cave Springs Road.

According to TPD, a Claiborne County EMS ambulance was driving northbound on the highway when a vehicle turning left hit them, causing the ambulance to veer off the road.

The ambulance crew was able to keep control and stopped the vehicle safely, police said. TPD said one of their officers arrived as the ambulance crew began giving aid to the driver of the vehicle that hit them.

It was at this time that TPD said another vehicle driving north on U.S. 25E hit the ambulance crew and driver of the first vehicle, and nearly hit the officer.

TPD did not provide details about injuries or the status of the people who were hit by the vehicle.

"Due to the nature of the accident and all parties involved Chief Jeremy Myers requested THP and THP’s CIRT team to conduct the investigation as TPD are also witnesses. This will be investigated by THP," the Tazewell Police Department said.

10News has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for more details about the crash and the status of the victims.