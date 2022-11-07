Heading to Knoxville's 97th Veterans Day Parade? Here's what you need to know

The parade, organized by the American Legion Post 2 with support from the City of Knoxville Office of Special Events, will feature at least 85 parade units.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville has announced details for its 97th Veterans Day Parade taking place on Friday, Nov. 11.

The parade will begin at 10:40 a.m. from Hill Avenue and proceed north on Gay Street.

The procession will halt at 11 a.m. near the Mast General Store for an Honor Guard ceremony, the National Anthem and the swearing-in of new Air Force recruits.

The parade will continue down Gay Street and turn onto Magnolia Avenue, where it will conclude.

The parade, organized by the American Legion Post 2 with support from the City of Knoxville Office of Special Events, will feature at least 85 parade units.

Women veterans are the special honorees at this year's parade. World War II Veteran Eileen Neiler will serve as Grand Marshal.

Parking on Gay Street will be prohibited starting at 8 a.m. Hill Avenue between Gay Street and Hall of Fame Drive will be closed to local traffic from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Gay Street Bridge will be closed from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Parking is free for Veterans Day in all city-owned garages and metered spaces not located on the parade route.

Dwight Kessel Garage will be open for free parking, with access prior to and during the parade limited to the entrance on South Central Street, as Hill Avenue will be closed.