A Knoxville business teamed up with local food pantries to help feed children and their families.

Employees with the Bed Store packed 10,380 meals for FISH Hospitality Pantries.

On Monday night, employees gathered in Turkey Creek to put the meals together. Organizers said it's part of their effort to give back.

"The one thing that we believe in this community and in the Volunteer State is if enough of us get involved then we can make a difference, and there's no more important cause than children," Bed Store owner Roger Cunningham said.

FISH Hospitality Pantries will immediately begin distributing to families in need across Knoxville. The organization helps feed nearly 20,000 people every month.

FISH operates three food pantries at 122 West Scott Avenue in Northwest Knoxville, St. Luke's Episcopal Church in East Knoxville, and 201 Ogle Street in South Knoxville. For more info, click here.

