The 2020 election season is getting underway.
In Knox County, there are dozens of candidates competing for a number of offices up for election. The road to office will see its first checkpoint on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 when the presidential preference primary and county primary election takes place.
The first day of early voting in those primaries will kick off on Feb. 12 and run through Feb. 25 in Knox County.
Once the field of candidates is narrowed down, the county general and municipal elections will take place Thursday, Aug. 6. Early voting in that election will take place July 17 to Aug. 1.
Here are the county offices that are up for election, and the certified candidates in those races:
►Click here to find your district
►Click here for more voter resources
- County Commission, District 1
(Currently Serving: Evelyn Gill)
- Evelyn Gill (D)
- Dasha Lundy (D)
- Reginald Jackson (I)
- County Commission, District 2
(Currently Serving: Michele Carringer)
- John Fugate Jr. (R)
- Grant Rosenberg (R)
- Courtney Durrett (D)
- Brent Waugh (D)
- County Commission, District 4
(Currently Serving: Hugh Nystrom)
- Scott Broyles (R)
- Kyle Ward (R)
- Todd Frommeyer (D)
- County Commission, District 5
(Currently Serving: John Schoonmaker)
- John Schoonmaker (R)
- Clayton Wood (R)
- Kimberly Peterson (D)
- County Commission, District 6
(Currently Serving: Brad Anders)
- Terry Hill (R)
- County Commission, District 8
(Currently Serving: Richie Beeler)
- Richie Beeler (R)
- County Commission, District 9
(Currently Serving: Carson Dailey)
- Carson Dailey (R)
- Assessor of Property
(Currently Serving: John Whitehead)
- Tina Marshall (R)
- John R. Whitehead (R)
- County Law Director
(Currently Serving: Bud Armstrong)
- David Buuck (R)
- Cathy Quist Shanks (R)
- Jackson Fenner (I)
- School Board, District 2
(Currently Serving: Jennifer Owen)
- Jennifer Owen
- John Meade
- School Board, District 3
(Currently Serving: Tony Norman)
- Tony Norman
- Daniel Watson
- School Board, District 5
(Currently Serving: Susan Horn)
- Susan Horn
- School Board, District 8
(Currently Serving: Mike McMillan)
- Adam Brown
- Leon Daugherty
- Mike McMillan