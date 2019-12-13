The 2020 election season is getting underway.

In Knox County, there are dozens of candidates competing for a number of offices up for election. The road to office will see its first checkpoint on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 when the presidential preference primary and county primary election takes place.

RELATED: TN certifies ballot for 2020 presidential primary

The first day of early voting in those primaries will kick off on Feb. 12 and run through Feb. 25 in Knox County.

Once the field of candidates is narrowed down, the county general and municipal elections will take place Thursday, Aug. 6. Early voting in that election will take place July 17 to Aug. 1.

Here are the county offices that are up for election, and the certified candidates in those races:

►Click here to find your district

►Click here for more voter resources