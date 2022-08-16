Crews responding to large apartment fire in West Knoxville; no injuries reported

Rural Metro said one building was a total loss in the apartment complex.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Rural Metro Fire said they were responding to a large apartment fire off Walker Springs Road in West Knoxville at around 4:15 p.m.

They said the fire at Walker Springs Apartments set off two alarms. They also asked people to avoid the area while crews worked to extinguish it. They were still trying to put out active flames at around 4:30 p.m.

Jeff Bagwell, a spokesperson with Rural Metro Fire, said it was Building J and all occupants were accounted for. He said they were working to suppress the fire so there wouldn't be further damage. Building K had some exposure damage, he said, but he said that crews would be able to prevent further damage.

He also said that Building J was a total loss. Red Cross was also on scene, officials said. Twelve fire trucks responded to the fire, officials said.

He said around 20 people lived in Building J. It could take up to 4 hours before the fire was completely out, Bagwell said. He said that it took several weeks to find out the cause of previous apartment fires, so he did not know how long it could take to determine the cause of this one.

"It makes us feel real good that nobody's injured," he said. "Water pressure has been demanding ... The water system is good, but when you start flowing this much water this quickly, it can tax it."