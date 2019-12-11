KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Weekly job fairs at The Change Center will help connect community members with employers.

The Change Center, located at 203 Harriet Tubman Street and opened last year, was started to give young people of color in East Knoxville a safe place to hang out, learn and grow.

Part of that mission is helping them find work. Studies show that providing job training and employment opportunities help create stable economies, reduce crime, and provide meaningful outcomes, according to a press release from The Change Center.

They've now partnered with Express Employment Professionals to offer weekly job hiring clinics on Tuesdays.

The Center's executive director says there are dozens of jobs to fill right now.

"They are jobs that are in the East Knoxville community. Planted organizations that are looking to fill positions," said Dr. Nicole Chandler.

The job fairs will be every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. in the Think Tank Room of the Change Center.

"We represent multiple companies with over 60 full-time temp to hire positions ready to be filled immediately. When we thought about strategies to help fill those positions, it made sense to partner with The Change Center Jobs Initiative because they are invested in strengthening Knoxville by creating change- we want to be part of that change," said Express Employment Professional's Business Development Officer Clarence Scott. "A big part of creating change includes connecting people to jobs."

For more information call The Change Center at 865.951.1567.