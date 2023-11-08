KCHD to spray East Knoxville community Aug. 15 after mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus

The Knox County Health Department said Culex mosquitoes in the Milligan area tested positive for West Nile virus.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus in an East Knoxville community, the Knox County Health Department said on Friday.

They said Culex mosquitoes tested positive for it in the Milligan area of East Knoxville. They said crews will spray for mosquitoes in the area on Tuesday, Aug. 15, between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., weather permitting.

Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods and people in the area should stay inside with their pets while crews spray the area, or keep pets in the backyard.

They also said people should apply repellants to their skin when outdoors to avoid contracting West Nile virus. They can also wear long, loose and light-colored shirts and pants. Clothes can also be treated with permethrin, and people can regularly empty water-holding containers to avoid giving the mosquitoes a place to lay eggs.

A list of the roads to be treated is available below.

N Cherry St.

Summit Ave.

Turner St.

Nichols Ave.

Mundy St.

Washington Ave.

Jefferson Ave.

N Harrison St.

Rutherford Ave.

Woodbine Ave.

E Fifth Ave.

N Hembree St.

Milligan St.

N Elmwood St.

N Castle St.

N Mary St.

Manor Dr.

N Beaman St.

Ace Miller Way

Crawford Ave.

Lakeside St.

Kirkwood St.

Hampton Ave.

Knoxville Zoo Dr.

Residents can request their yard to not be sprayed by calling KCHD's environment health program at 865-215-5200. Beekeepers who do not want their yards to be sprayed can also call 865-215-5200.

The spray is non-toxic to children and pets, and KCHD said it sprays at night to minimize the harm to pollinators. Traps will also be set out throughout the county and monitored for mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus.