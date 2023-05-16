Western Heights redevelopment project to include playground, park and new housing

During the project's first phase, leaders said between 80 and 120 new housing units will be built.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders contributed $4 million to a project meant to revitalize the Western Heights neighborhood and create more affordable housing for people in the city.

In total, the project costs around $220 million. A $40 million federal grant, "philanthropic funding," and an additional $26.5 million pledge from the city is helping to cover the price, along with funds from a tax credit equity. It is expected to take six years to complete.

The Western Heights neighborhood is located around 1.5 miles from downtown Knoxville and the University of Tennessee, according to leaders with the project. The project would renovate 244 units in total that were originally built in 1938, and redevelop 196 housing units originally built in 1953 to create 479 mixed-income housing units.

Project leaders said that during the first phase of the project, up to 120 housing units will be built. They also said much of the project is spearheaded by the community.

"Who better to know what we need up here (than) a resident? They're been really asking," said Brittany Cobb, a resident ambassador of Western Heights.

Cobb works with Misty Hartness, speaking one-on-one with their neighbors and the Knoxville-Knox County Community Development Corporation to make sure the community's needs are being heard and met.

"I just want us to be a better community. That's what we need," said Hartness. "We've got no central heating air. That's one thing we all work on here."

Western Heights is KCDC's largest affordable housing community, totaling 440 units right now. The Transforming Western development plan is meant to bring together local organizations to commit resources and work to uplift the community.

"It's really thinking about a holistic community revitalization, of an area that's been under-invested for a long period of time," said Ben Bentley, the CEO of KCDC. "So, families that are at Western Heights right now will be given the right to return to the site when the new stuff is built."

KCDC said it spent around 15 months planning with residents and other stakeholders in the area before revealing the plans to the community for a final look in January 2022.

The executive summary of the plans includes a park, playground and on-site management. There will be four phases of construction, meant to minimize disruption for current residents.