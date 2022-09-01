Wilderness at the Smokies resort begins $40 million renovation, expansion

Preparation for the expansion began on August 22. The project is anticipated to be complete by the fall of 2023, the resort said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Wilderness at the Smokies has begun a $40 million expansion and renovation, according to a release from the resort.

The resort will be adding nearly 40,000 square feet to its Wild WaterDome indoor waterpark.

The new waterpark renovations will include a three-story water coaster, a new lazy river, a rooftop pool and a new bar and grill.

The resort is also adding an indoor suspended coaster, an XD theater, remodeling the Thirsty Miner restaurant and adding more villas.