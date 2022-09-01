Wilderness at the Smokies resort begins $40 million renovation, expansion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Wilderness at the Smokies has begun a $40 million expansion and renovation, according to a release from the resort.
The resort will be adding nearly 40,000 square feet to its Wild WaterDome indoor waterpark.
The new waterpark renovations will include a three-story water coaster, a new lazy river, a rooftop pool and a new bar and grill.
The resort is also adding an indoor suspended coaster, an XD theater, remodeling the Thirsty Miner restaurant and adding more villas.
Preparation for the expansion began on August 22. The project is anticipated to be complete by the fall of 2023, the resort said.