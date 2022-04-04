No burn permits being issued on Monday for East Tennessee counties

Wednesday's approaching storms and the current windy conditions have increased the fire danger throughout East Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No burn permits will be issued on Monday, April 4 due to a very high fire danger throughout the East Tennessee region, according to the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency.

The Sevier County EMA is asking the public to refrain from any open burning as the increased winds could cause a fire to grow out of control quickly.

Officials throughout the state have been helping Sevier County firefighters battle two wildfires since last week.

The Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire burned over 2,498 acres and is now 98% contained. The Dupont fire in Seymour is now 60% contained and has burned over 678 acres so far.

