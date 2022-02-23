Woman in critical condition after car hydroplanes, crashes into tractor-trailer on I-40

Police were called to the scene shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A motorist suffered serious injuries Tuesday night after her vehicle hydroplaned on Interstate 40 near downtown and slid into the path of a tractor-trailer.

The crash occurred about 7 p.m. on I-40 west near Alcoa Highway, according to Scott Erland of the Knoxville Police Department.

The unidentified woman was driving a BMW sedan.

As the car hydroplaned in Tuesday's rainy conditions, she "crossed into the path of a westbound tractor-trailer, which struck the BMW on the passenger side. There were two occupants in the tractor trailer and neither reported any injuries," according to Erland's news release Wednesday.

KPD crash reconstructionists were dispatched to the scene.

The woman was in critical condition at University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to Erland.

With rain likely the rest of the week off and on, authorities advise that all motorists use caution, keep a safe distance between you and other vehicles and follow speed limits on roadways because they can be slick. Also, make sure your tires are in good shape; worn tread can make you more vulnerable to hydroplaning.