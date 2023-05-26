YWCA accepting nominations for 38th Annual Tribue to Women event

The event recognizes women who empower others and work to eliminate racism in their community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley is accepting nominations for a decades-long event that celebrates women across East Tennessee who work to uplift others and eliminate racism.

The 38th Annual Tribute to Women event will be in late September, according to organizers. People can nominate women who are at least 18 years old and who live or work in Anderson, Blount, Grainger, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Roane, Sevier or Union counties.

Nominations are available for seven different categories: arts and culture, business and industry, community enhancement, education, emerging leader, racial and social justice as well as science, technology and health.

The YWCA is accepting nominations until Thursday, June 1 and nominators need to contact nominees before submitting the event's form. Nominators will be notified about the status of their nominees by June 30.

Three women finalists will be announced in each of the seven categories and will be invited to a reception in their honor at the YWCA. A total of seven women will then be chosen as honorees at the event by out-of-state judges without any connection to East Tennessee.