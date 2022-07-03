An East Tennessee veteran says he wants to get to Ukraine to help

With his bags packed and ready to go, Larry Winters says he is trying to get a visa to go to Ukraine and help.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The humanitarian crisis grows more dire day by day. Key cities in Ukraine are surrounded by Russian troops as efforts to get civilians out are sabotaged. United States officials believe nearly all the Russian forces that gathered along Ukraine’s border have now entered the country.

This as more than 1.7 million Ukrainians have fled, making this the fastest-growing refugee crisis since world war two. With the desperation growing, families are scrambling to escape.

As of Monday, the White House maintains American troops will not fight in Ukraine, but many military veterans are ready to help the efforts overseas. That includes a U.S. Marine Corps veteran in East Tennessee.



Former U.S. Marine and combat veteran Larry Winters plans to help the people of Ukraine. He said he sees it as his duty to go as he watches Ukrainian women and children hunkering down in their shelters.



With his bags packed and ready to go, Winters is equipped with valuable skills. Through his military experience, he became qualified in all weapons including machine guns, he said. His hope is to help train the civil defense that’s trying to fight against the Russian military.

“But I will do anything. Wash dishes, cook meals, anything they need me to do,” Winters said. “The problem is that it’s becoming very difficult to get into the country because the cease-fire isn’t holding,”

The people trying to get out and finding more and more roadblocks.

“I’m afraid we’re going to be in a situation where Poland, Romania, Czechoslovakia, and other countries, if Putin’s plan is to continue east then we’re going to be in World War III and that’s frightening,” Winters said.

Winters has been trying to get into contact with the Ukrainian Embassy for days now, he said, with no response to his help offer.

"We're in a limbo right now," he said.

Acknowledging combat isn’t a good option, he said, helping Ukraine’s military in other ways is vital.



"Hopefully somebody will prevail upon the president to wake up and realize what's going on, be realistic in this, that’s the only thing I can think of," Winters said.

The unrest reminds him of why he enlisted in the military.

"Civilians, two women, and two children were killed just now, and you can see them laying in the streets," he said.



Winters said he's waiting for communication and proper documentation from the Ukrainian government before he can make the trip overseas.



"It's escalating so fast, it may not be even viable, I may not be able to get there," he said.



Despite his efforts, the U.S. State Department's Travel Advisory remains. It states American citizens should not travel to Ukraine and those in Ukraine should depart immediately.

"Ukrainians have shown their courage and they are calling on every resource and lever they have to defend themselves. We applaud their bravery,” the U.S. State Department of State told NBC News in a statement. “However, our Travel Advisory remains: U.S. citizens should not travel to Ukraine, and those in Ukraine should depart immediately if it is safe to do so using commercial or other privately available options for ground transportation,” it said.

Winters is still trying to respond to a call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who asked “friends of peace and democracy” to join Ukraine in battle.

