3 TN soldiers safe after National Guard says 'patently false' Russian report claimed they were killed in Ukraine

The National Guard refuted the report, which claimed three Tennessee soldiers were killed in Ukraine.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three current and former members of the Tennessee National Guard are safe after a Russian media outlet reported they had been killed fighting in Ukraine as mercenaries, the Tennessee National Guard said.

The National Guard called the report "patently false," saying the three men were safe and accounted for.

“The three soldiers identified in the article are either current or former members of the Tennessee National Guard,” according to the Office of the Tennessee Adjutant General. “They are accounted for, safe and not, as the article headline erroneously states, US mercenaries killed in Donetsk People’s Republic.”

A Russian web outlet "Pravda" published a report on Thursday claiming three instructors from the U.S. were killed in the Donetsk People's Republic in Eastern Ukraine -- calling them "U.S. mercenaries." The report claimed it was able to identify the men from personal items found on site, including a signed Tennessee state flag.

Pravda posted a picture of the supposed flag to social media alongside a U.S. Air Force battle uniform top with Airman First Class stripes. The three men named in the report were not in the Air Force or enlisted members, but Army National Guard officers.

The National Guard said it believes the three men were targeted by Russian media to spread false information by pulling from articles and media the military published of them through the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service during a 2018 deployment to Ukraine, which included Tennessee's 278th Armored Calvary Regiment in Knoxville. Those soldiers returned home in 2019.

According to NBC News, Russia on Sunday attacked the main base in Western Ukraine where the U.S. military had trained Ukrainian forces prior to the Russian invasion and Pentagon's order to withdraw troops from the country.

The base, the International Peacekeeping Security Centre in Yavoriv, is located near the Polish border. According to NBC, Russia fired air-launched cruise missiles at it from Russian airspace.