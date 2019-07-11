KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Each December, Wreaths Across America honors fallen veterans across the U.S. by placing wreaths at their final resting place.

On Saturday, Dec. 14 -- people in East Tennessee will honor and remember the fallen at Knoxville National Cemetery.

Volunteers with Wreaths Across America will lay remembrance wreaths at veterans' graves and say the names of each and every veteran aloud starting at noon that day.

Those who can't be there in person can still sponsor a wreath for $15. If you'd like to donate, learn more or volunteer, click here.

One of the key elements to making this happen includes what some call the largest veteran parade in the country.

A 6-mile-long convoy escorts wreaths from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C.

Ralph and Cheryl Campbell from East Tennessee were among the 250 people selected across the country to take part in this year's parade.

"It is hard to put into words what is means to be one of the 250 chosen to go on this convoy," Cheryl said.

Along the way, the convoy will stop at VFW centers and schools to teach others about these veterans and their sacrifices. The two said it's important for people to sponsor wreaths to ensure all are able to be honored.

"If you have $15, it's not a lot. It could mean the difference between a soldier having a wreath on his grave or not," Cheryl said.

Once again, you can learn how to donate at this link.