Tennessee lawmakers push to award gold medal for Knoxville soldier who stood up to Nazis

Master Sergeant Roddie Edmonds was a prisoner of war in World War II. He ended up saving the lives of nearly 200 fellow soldiers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The entire Congressional delegation from Tennessee is standing together, pushing other lawmakers to honor a Knoxville soldier who stood up to the Nazis in World War II.

Master Sergeant Roddie Edmonds grew up in a devoutly Christian household in South Knoxville before going to fight in the war. He ended up being captured as a prisoner of war.

As a prisoner, he still managed to save the lives of around 200 soldiers. Nazi prison guards ordered all Jewish troops to fall out separately one day, almost certainly leading them to their death. Yet, Edmonds told his captors, "we are all Jews here."

The guards eventually backed down, according to witnesses of the incident.

"This is what it means to be a true American hero," said Representative Mark Green. "It’s an honor to join the entire Tennessee delegation in posthumously awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to Tennessee’s own MSG Edmonds with the Master Sergeant Roddie Edmonds Congressional Gold Medal Act."

All nine members of the Tennessee delegation said that the East Tennessee soldier deserves the highest award bestowed by Congress — the Congressional Gold Medal. They include Representative Tim Burchett, Senator Marsha Blackburn and Representative Chuck Fleischmann.

"I am honored to sponsor that legislation to give him what he deserves all these years later," said Representative Diana Harshbarger.